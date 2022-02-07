ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $86,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.76. 46,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,230. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

