Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,197.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,280 ($17.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

ANFGF stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

