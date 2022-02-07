Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,544 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON opened at $291.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.39. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $209.57 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.