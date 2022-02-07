ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 94,596,087 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

