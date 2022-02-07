API3 (API3) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.76 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00008739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $141.85 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108886 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

