Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,087,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Apollo Investment worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 238,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

