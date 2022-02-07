Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AINV opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $866.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

