Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams Sells 25,000 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAPL stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,835,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,173,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.