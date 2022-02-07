Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Albar Capital Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 110,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.69 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

