Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.93.

NYSE:APTV opened at $132.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.