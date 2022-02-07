APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $79,762.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

