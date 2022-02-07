ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.98 and last traded at $86.44. 3,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

