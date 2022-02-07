Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.22.
Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACGL opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $48.20.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
