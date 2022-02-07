Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.36

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 9875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

