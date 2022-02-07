Ares Management (ARES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES):

1/28/2022 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $90.00.

1/25/2022 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

1/21/2022 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ares Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $4,296,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,964 shares of company stock valued at $21,678,420. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

