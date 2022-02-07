argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $289.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.