argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $289.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

