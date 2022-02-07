Argus Upgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to “Buy”

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39. Nasdaq has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

