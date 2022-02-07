Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total value of $12,573,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 805,800 shares of company stock valued at $139,581,158. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

