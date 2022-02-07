Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Aritzia stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

