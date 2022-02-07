Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSCO opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

