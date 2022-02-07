Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,818 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

