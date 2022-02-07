ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,279 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.38. 1,130,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,085,574. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.