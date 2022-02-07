ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $92.14 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35.

