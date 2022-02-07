Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0492 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $602,910.04 and $2,864.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,945.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.88 or 0.07142746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00310287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00766510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00074333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00416864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00231578 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,301,439 coins and its circulating supply is 12,256,895 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

