Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ARWR opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 758.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

