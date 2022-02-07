Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 80,238 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,238 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.