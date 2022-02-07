Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RILY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $61.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

