Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 56,200 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $7,968,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

