Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,446 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.63% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

VIST opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

