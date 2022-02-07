Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.17 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of Talos Energy worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

