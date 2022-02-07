Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NTES opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

