Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1,476.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of ChampionX worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 106,864.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

