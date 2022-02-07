Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.98 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 62.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

