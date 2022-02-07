Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.27 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,057,909 shares of company stock worth $734,821,920 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

