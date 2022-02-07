Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.33 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

