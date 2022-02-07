Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 30,736 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth $325,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

