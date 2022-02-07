Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 32,168 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.09%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

