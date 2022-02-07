Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 471,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Affimed stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $382.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

