Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 1,054,589 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of DouYu International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 92.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 694,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth $339,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

DOYU stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $746.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.96.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

