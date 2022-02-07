Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

