Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,777 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

