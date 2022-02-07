Arweave Price Reaches $40.79 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $54.06 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $40.79 or 0.00092851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

