Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 6,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,132,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.