Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 95,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

