ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

