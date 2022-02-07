Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,831 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,090,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $543,213,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $143.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $165.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.