Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,317 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

