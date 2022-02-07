Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $0.94 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $23,205.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

