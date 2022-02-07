Attila Hits Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $210,384.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Attila has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00107902 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

