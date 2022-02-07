Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 5.2%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.49. 60,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,468,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,900,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

